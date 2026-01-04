San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 3, 2026: Stubborn showers sticking around

The soggy start to 2026 continues, with more chances for showers lingering into the middle of next week.

The rain could fall overnight Sunday into the early morning hours, but they heavier amounts won't fall until later at night and into Monday.

Totals won't be anywhere near what we experienced with some record rainfall to start the year.

From now (late Saturday) until the end of this stretch of showers in the forecast (through Wednesday), most of us will receive somewhere between 0.5"-1.0" cumulatively.

Temperatures will stay slightly cooler than average, and they don't really fluctuate from here on out.

We don't get back up above average until next weekend, and it's only by a couple degrees at that.

Next weekend will be drier and clearer as well, with mostly sunny skies Thursday onward.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-65°

Inland: 60-69°

Mountains: 46-58°

Deserts: 66-73°

