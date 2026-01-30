San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 29, 2026: Record heat moves in Friday!

Thursday, we saw the warmest temperature in the entire country! Six miles west of Fallbrook reported a high of 86 degrees, while the coldest temperature was in Minnesota at 28 degrees below zero! We will likely see the warmest temperatures in the country the next few days, maybe even through the weekend.

We were close to record highs on Thursday, with temperatures trending mostly 10 to 15 degrees above average. It will be even warmer Friday with highs soaring 10 to nearly 20 degrees above average! I'm forecasting record highs in Chula Vista (84), Escondido (86) and Vista (84) while we'll be really close to record highs in San Diego, El Cajon and Ramona.

Weak Santa Ana winds Thursday will build during the day Friday. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 20 to 45mph inland to the mountains, with isolated higher gusts for wind-prone areas. Lighter offshore winds continue through Saturday. It will also be dry with humidity levels dropping between 10 and 25%.

Saturday will be nearly as warm as Friday, but the daily records are higher Saturday, so not expecting to set as many, or maybe any records.

Expect 70s and 80s for most of the county and 60s in the mountains through the weekend.

Temperatures start to cool Sunday as the sea-breeze returns, Monday will be the coolest day of the next stretch, and even then highs will still be near to 10 degrees above average.

It's possible to see another round of Santa Ana winds mid to late next week.

As far as rain, there are hints that we may get rain mid-February, around the 10th; but that is so far out, confidence is low.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-84°

Inland: 79-87°

Mountains: 60-74°

Deserts: 78-82°

