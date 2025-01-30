San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 29, 2025: Drying out with gradual warming ahead

We're finally drying out heading into Thursday with only a slight chance for a few sprinkles to patchy drizzle overnight and in the early morning. Increasing sunshine into the afternoon, but still cool with temperatures trending 3 to 9 degrees below average.

Clearing skies Thursday will allow for a quick drop in temperatures by Friday morning when we'll see 30s for most inland valleys and deserts, mostly 40s at the coast and 20s in the mountains.

Temperatures remain below normal through Friday, becoming warmer this weekend with Sunday and Monday the warmest day ahead when temperatures will be 5 to 20 degrees warmer than today.

Expect mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to upper-70s inland, 60s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts.

A storm will bring beneficial rain across California next week with a chance of showers locally by Wednesday. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the potential for more much-needed rain as San Diego's deficit continues to grow near 4.50" and level 3 drought, 'Extreme' drought, covers most of the county. Click here for the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 45-57°

Deserts: 67-70°

