San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 29, 2024: Two storms will bring impactful rain this week and next

It was a warm one across the county today with 70s and 80s almost everywhere! Tomorrow will be nearly as warm with highs 5 to 15 degrees above average. Cooler on Wednesday with patchy morning fog and more clouds across the county as the onshore flow strengthens.

Use these dry days to prepare for more wet weather as two storms will bring impactful rain to our county this week and next; both will tap into atmospheric rivers and have a deep moisture source. The biggest impact days will be Thursday this week and Monday and Tuesday next week. Temperatures will plummet 15 to 25 degrees by the end of the week when highs will top out 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Storm One:

Showers begin Thursday morning with intensity and coverage picking up by mid-morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening. The major threat will be heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, flooding, gusty winds and mountain snow. Residual showers will linger through Friday but won't be as widespread or as heavy as Thursday.

Preliminary rainfall totals from Thursday through Friday will range between 1 to 2" and locally up to 3" with most of it falling on Thursday.

Gusty winds will accompany this storm with the strongest winds on Thursday when we expect southerly gusts of 25 to 45mph and it will remain breezy into Friday. With the ground already saturated from last week's rain the threat of downed trees will be greater with this storm so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and park your vehicle outside of striking distance of potential falling trees.

Surf will build Thursday night remaining elevated through Saturday with waves of 8 to 10 feet which could lead to flooding of low-lying areas and coastal erosion.

Snow levels will start high above 7,000' on Thursday crashing to 4,000' to 4,500' by Friday morning. Julian sits at 4,200' so we may get a dusting in Julian while the higher mountain elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain could get 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The timing and estimated rainfall amounts will likely change as we get closer to Thursday so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the most up-to-date information and impacts of this storm.

Most of the weekend will be dry with the chance of showers returning possibly as early as Sunday afternoon or evening.

Storm Two:

A slow-moving storm will bring another round of widespread rain on Monday and Tuesday with showers lingering into Wednesday. It's still too early to pinpoint how much rain this next storm will bring but it's best to prepare now so you won't get caught off guard.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 60-75°

Deserts: 77-81°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.