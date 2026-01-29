San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 28, 2026: Get ready for a warm-up!

Cloudy skies stick around tonight, clearing quickly tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. It will be feeling more like spring for the end of the week with highs soaring 8 to 17 degrees above average!

High pressure building over the west, coupled with weak to mild Santa Ana winds, will lead to the warm-up.

Expect east and northeasterly winds of 20 to 45mph inland to the mountains, with isolated higher gusts for wind-prone areas Thursday through Saturday, peaking Friday. It will also be dry with humidity levels dropping between 10 and 25%.

Expect 70s and 80s for most of the county and 60s in the mountains through the weekend.

The sea-breeze returns Sunday, leading to recovering humidity and a dip in temperatures. While it will be cooler early next week, temperatures will still trend near to 10 degrees above average.

There is a potential for a moderate-to-strong Santa Ana wind event mid to late next week.

As far as rain, there are hints that we may get rain mid-February, around the 10th; but that is so far out, confidence is low.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 77-85°

Mountains: 56-72°

Deserts: 77-80°

