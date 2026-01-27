San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 26, 2026: Warming up with Santa Ana winds

It was a warm day for the coast and valleys with mostly 70s on Monday afternoon. Mild Santa Ana winds impacted parts of the county with gusts of 20 to 30mph for inland and mountain communities, with peak gusts up to 52mph at Otay Mountain and Hellhole Canyon.

Weaker Santa Ana winds continue Tuesday, but with clear skies and low humidity, temperatures will plummet by Tuesday morning. Expect mostly 40s with 30s for the colder spots.

Temperatures will trend 3 to 7 degrees above average through Wednesday, becoming even warmer Thursday through Sunday with highs soaring 10 to 15 degrees above average! High pressure building over the west, coupled with another round of mild Santa Ana winds, will lead to the warm-up.

Expect 70s and 80s for most of the county this week, with 50s and 60s in the mountains.

Fair weather sticks around into next week, with the next chance of rain possibly arriving mid-February.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 72-78°

Mountains: 53-67°

Deserts: 71-74°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.