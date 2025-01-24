San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 23, 2025: Dangerous winds overnight, rain & snow this weekend

Strong Santa Ana winds continue tonight, though not as strong as earlier today. The 'Critical' fire threat will drop to 'Elevated' tomorrow as the winds will be tapering off but the humidity remains exceptionally low, between 4 and 15%. Click here to see the Fire Weather Outlook released by NOAA.

The Red Flag Warning for the inland and mountain communities is in effect until 10am Friday.

Expect sustained winds out of the northeast to east of 20 to 40mph and gusts of 50 to 70mph, and locally higher for the wind-prone areas. Where most people live, expect gusts of 20 to 40mph, even at the coast, while the windier spots, like the I-8 through the mountains, including Alpine and Pine Valley, as well as locations like Palomar Mountain, Valley Center, Sill Hill, Campo, Boulevard, Potrero, Crestwood, Big Black Mountain and Hellhole Canyon, will see gusts of 45 to 70mph.

Wind damage, downed trees and more power outages remain a concern. You should secure any loose outdoor items and remove wind chimes. Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid standing or parking within striking distance of potentially falling trees or limbs.

Today was record warm in Vista, warming to 81 degrees, and Chula Vista tied their record high of 76 degrees. Temperatures topped out 5 to 15 degrees above average for the coast and valleys.

Weekend cold storm:

Temperatures plummet this weekend, 10 to 25 degrees cooler than today, 10 to 15 degrees below average, as a storm brings rain and mountain snow to Southern California. Showers build late Saturday, on-and-off rain Sunday, and isolated showers Monday, potentially lingering into Tuesday. Snow levels will start at between 5,000' to 4,500' Saturday, dropping to 3,500' to 4,000' Sunday through Tuesday and briefly as low as 3,000'.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county, locally up to an inch.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the mountains from 6am Sunday until 10am Tuesday. Snowfall forecast 1 to 3" above 3,500' including Julian, Pine Valley and Ranchita, 2 to 5" above 4,500' and 3 to 9" 5,000' including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Cuyamaca Peak, and Lookout Mountain.

Things dry out by Wednesday with slight warming for the end of the week.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor now shows most of of San Diego and much of Southern California are now in a level three drought, or extreme, this is the second highest level of drought. All of Southern California has received less than 5% of our average rainfall since the water year began on October 1st and it's the driest start to the water year ever on record. San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 4.35" below average.

Wildfire Preparedness Tips:

Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food including supplies for kids and pets.

Check your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

