San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 22, 2026: Showers to end the week

The chance of rain will increase Thursday night into Friday as a Pacific storm passes south of San Diego, bringing isolated to potentially scattered showers at times.

There is a slight chance of showers lingering into Saturday, with the best chance near the mountains.

Rainfall will be mostly light to moderate, with totals averaging between .10 to .25", locally up to half an inch or so.

This storm won't be a big wind maker but it will be breezy in the mountains and deserts as the storm exits on Saturday.

It will be cooler through Saturday with temperatures trending near to 7 degrees below average. Expect 60s for most coast and valleys, 40s and 50s in the mountains, and upper-60s to low-70s in the deserts.

Temperatures rebound slightly on Sunday with dry weather returning. Fair into next week, with temperatures near to 5 degrees above average. Expect 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 47-52°

Deserts: 70-73°

