San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 22, 2025: Winds pick up again tomorrow, critical fire danger

Santa Ana winds will pick up again overnight, peaking during the day Thursday, with another strong Santa Ana event bringing dangerous winds and single-digit humidity levels leading to a critical fire threat. Click here to see the Fire Weather Outlook released by NOAA.

The Red Flag Warning for the inland and mountain communities has been extended again until 10am Friday.

Expect sustained winds out of the northeast to east of 20 to 45mph and gusts of 50 - 75mph, and locally 85+mph for the wind-prone areas. Where most people live, expect gusts of 20- to 45mph, even at the coast, while the windier spots, like the I-8 through the mountains, including Alpine and Pine Valley, as well as locations like Palomar Mountain, Valley Center, Sill Hill, Campo, Boulevard, Potrero, Crestwood, Big Black Mountain and Hellhole Canyon, will see gusts of 50 to 75mph and locally higher.

Wind damage, downed trees and more power outages will be a concern through Thursday. You should secure any loose outdoor items and remove wind chimes. Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid standing or parking within striking distance of potentially falling trees or limbs.

Today was record warm with Escondido and Vista setting daily record highs at 86 degrees. Temperatures topped out 10 to 20 degrees above average for the coast and valleys! Tomorrow will be even warmer with record highs possible in Escondido, Vista, El Cajon, Chula Vista and San Diego. Not quite as warm Friday, but still above average by 5 to 15 degrees.

Weekend cold storm:

Temperatures plummet this weekend, 10 to 30 degrees cooler than today, 10 to 15 degrees below average, as a storm brings rain and mountain snow to Southern California. Rain is looking more and more likely this weekend, with showers building late Saturday, on-and-off rain Sunday, isolated showers Monday potentially lingering into Tuesday. Snow levels will start at 4,500' Saturday, dropping to 3,500' to 4,000' Sunday through Tuesday and briefly as low as 3,000'.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county, locally up to an inch. Preliminary snowfall totals of 1 to 3" above 3,500' including Julian, Pine Valley and Ranchita, and 3 to 8" above 5,000' including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Cuyamaca Peak, and Lookout Mountain.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on timing and totals.

Most of Southern California is in a level two drought or severe drought after only receiving 5% of our average rainfall since the water year began on October 1st making it one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record. San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 4.29" below average.

Wildfire Preparedness Tips:

Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food including supplies for kids and pets.

Check your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-84°

Inland: 74-90°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

