San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 20, 2026: Winter is coming...back!

Low clouds and fog will continue to spread along the coast to about 10 miles inland tonight into Wednesday morning. Fog will be dense at times with visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less. Leave extra time for travel for the Wednesday morning commute.

The coast and valleys will be cooler on Wednesday with greater cooling across the county through Friday, which will be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures on Wednesday will be near or slightly below average for the coast, about 5 degrees warmer than normal for the valleys and deserts, and around 10 degrees above normal in the mountains.

The changes are due to a Pacific storm diving south of San Diego, bringing a slight chance of showers late Thursday, isolated to scattered showers Friday, potentially lingering into Saturday.

Rainfall will be light to moderate, with totals ranging from a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch, with isolated areas potentially getting close to half an inch.

It will be cooler Thursday through Saturday with temperatures trending near to 8 degrees below average. Expect 60s along the coast and in the valleys, 40s and 50s in the mountains, and low-70s in the deserts.

Temperatures rebound slightly over the weekend with dry weather returning Sunday. Fair early next week with temperatures near average, expect 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-68°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 57-73°

Deserts: 74-76°

