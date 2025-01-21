San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 20, 2025: Extreme fire danger, two Santa Ana wind events

Santa Ana winds have returned and will build overnight into Tuesday morning, leading to 'Extreme' fire danger for the inland and mountain areas and a level lower, but still dangerous 'Critical' fire danger almost everywhere else in the county. Even the deserts are under the lowest level, 'Elevated' fire danger. Click here to see the Fire Weather Outlook released by NOAA.

This will be a strong-end wind event with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the inland and mountain areas until 10pm Tuesday. Winds will turn from northeast to east overnight, which is the reason we will see a high-end wind event.

Expect sustained winds out of the northeast to east of 20 to 35mph and gusts to 60mph, and locally 80+mph for the wind-prone areas. Where most people live, expect gusts of 20 to 45mph while the windier spots, like the I-8 through the mountains, including Alpine and Pine Valley, as well as locations like Palomar Mountain, Valley Center, Sill Hill, Campo, Boulevard, Potrero, Crestwood, Big Black Mountain and Hellhole Canyon, will see gusts of 45 to 70mph and locally higher. Humidity Levels will hover between 5 and 15% which will continue to dry out the brush/fuel moisture, which is hovering near record dry.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the inland and mountains until 4pm Tuesday. You should secure any loose outdoor items and remove wind chimes. Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid standing or parking within striking distance or potentially falling trees or limbs.

Nights and mornings will remain chilly for the wind-sheltered locations with many areas waking up in the 40s and 30s, and even 20s for the coldest spots. Days will be getting warmer by week's end, with Thursday the warmest day for the coast and valleys when we'll see mostly 70s, and 80s likely for the warmer inland areas. The warmest day for the mountains and deserts will be Friday, near 60 in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts.

Temperatures plummet this weekend, 10 to 15 degrees below average, as a storm brings the chance of rain and mountain snow to San Diego. Rain is looking more and more likely this weekend, with showers building during the day Saturday, on-and-off rain Sunday, then showers taper off Monday. Early snow level forecast starts at 4,500' Saturday, dropping to 3,500' by Sunday and potentially low at 3,000' into Monday.

Rain and snow totals are still uncertain, so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on timing and totals.

Most of Southern California is in a level two drought or severe drought after only receiving 5% of our average rainfall since the water year began on October 1st making it one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record. San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 4.17" below average.

Wildfire Preparedness Tips:

Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food including supplies for kids and pets.

Check your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-73°

Inland: 64-73°

Mountains: 40-53°

Deserts: 61-64°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.