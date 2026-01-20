San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 19, 2026: Coastal fog, rain week's end

Patchy dense fog will be possible along the coast the next few mornings and evenings. Wednesday morning fog may be more widespread, leading to a slow commute.

Temperatures remain mostly 5 to 10 degrees above average on Tuesday, with gradual cooling each day through Friday.

We're in store for a weather pattern shift for the end of the week as a storm system develops over the Pacific, diving south near San Diego. There remains uncertainty on where this storm will track; if it tracks closer, we'll get more rain, if it passes farther south, we'll get less rain.

At this point, there is a chance of showers as early as Thursday afternoon, with the best chance of scattered showers on Friday, and a slight chance of showers to linger into Saturday.

Rainfall will be light to moderate, with totals ranging from a few hundredths to locally over half an inch, depending on the storm's track.

It will be cooler on Thursday and Friday with temperatures trending near to slightly below average. Expect 60s along the coast and in the valleys, 40s and 50s in the mountains, and low-70s in the deserts.

Temperatures rebound slightly over the weekend with dry weather returning Sunday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-73°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 58-74°

Deserts: 77-80°

