San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 16, 2025: Cooler and less dry...for now

The sea breeze is back, and humidity is recovering across the county with even more clouds in the mix as a low-pressure system pushes over Southern California. Thicker marine layer clouds may squeeze out some sprinkles to patchy drizzle overnight into Friday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected.

It will be noticeably cooler today through the weekend, with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s to mid-60s at the coast and low to mid-60s inland, while there is not a big change in the mountains in the 40s and 50s and deserts in the 60s and 70s.

With higher humidity and more clouds, it won't be as cold tonight, with most of the county only dropping to the 40s by the morning rather than so many 30s we had this morning. The mountains will still cool to the 30s though.

Gusty winds will target the deserts overnight into Friday with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph and while it won't be as windy in the mountains, gusts up to 35mph will be possible.

Today's U.S. Drought Monitor update now shows all of Southern California, including San Diego, in level two drought or severe drought. Southern California has only received 5% of our average rainfall since the water year began on October 1st making it one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record. San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 3.92" below average.

Offshore winds are expected to return next week, and without rain, each Santa Ana wind event will dry the brush even more, which is now hovering at record dry, and bring the threat of fires to spread quickly. Santa Ana season goes through February and can even linger into March and no significant rain is in the forecast any time soon.

Preparedness Tips:

Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food including supplies for kids and pets.

Check your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 57-62°

Inland: 59-63°

Mountains:45-56°

Deserts: 70-72°

