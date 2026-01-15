San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 14, 2026: Feeling more like summer!

Today was much warmer across the county, with temperatures soaring 7 to 20 degrees above average! In fact, Borrego Springs tied their daily record high of 82 degrees and Escondido warmed to 89, shy of the record by one degree while Chula Vista, Vista and Alpine were shy by just a few degrees.

It wasn't as windy today but still dry and breezy. Sill Hill has been the windiest spot seeing gusts over 70 and 80mph since last Friday while today's peak gust was 56mph. Weak to locally moderate Santa Ana winds continue through Monday, with the strongest winds in the foothills and mountains.

Inland to the mountains, you can expect east and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 45mph, isolated higher in the wind-prone areas, and humidity levels between 10 and 25%.

This long-duration Santa Ana wind event lasts through Monday. Luckily, recent rains will help mitigate critical fire danger; however, these dry conditions are drying out the fuel, so fire danger remains elevated. Be sure to be fire safe.

High pressure over the west, coupled with Santa Ana winds, will keep temperatures 5 to locally 20 degrees above average through Monday. That takes us into the 70s and 80s for most of the county and 60s for most mountains.

There will be quite a spread in morning low temperatures. Most of us will wake up in the 40s each morning, with 30s for the coldest neighborhoods, including the Oceanside Airport, while the warmer areas, mostly near the coast, will wake up in the 50s.

These warm conditions last straight into early next week, though a cooling trend begins Monday, though highs remain above average through at least Wednesday. The sea-breeze looks to return by Thursday of next week, bringing cooler weather and the potential for a little light rain.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-79°

Inland: 78-88°

Mountains: 56-73°

Deserts: 80-84°

