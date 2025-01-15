San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 14, 2025: Critical Fire Danger through Wednesday

Santa Ana winds continue into tomorrow, bringing critical fire danger with strong winds, bone-dry conditions, and near-record dry brush. We've seen widespread gusts of 20 to 40mph with peak gusts over 50 and 60mph with the strongest wind gust clocked at Sill Hill at 74mph. Click here to see the highest wind gusts across the county.

A Red Flag Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect until 6pm Wednesday for the inland and mountain communities. Expect sustained winds out of the northeast of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph, locally higher for the wind-prone areas. Where most people live, expect gusts of 20 to 40mph while the windier spots, like the I-8 through the mountains, including Alpine and Pine Valley, as well as locations like Palomar Mountain, Valley Center, Sill Hill, Campo, Boulevard, Potrero, Crestwood, Big Black Mountain and Hellhole Canyon, will see gusts of 45 to 60mph and locally higher.

In addition to the wind, the humidity will hover between 5 to 15%, which will aid in rapid fire growth if a fire starts. The Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index forecasts a 'Moderate' event for Southern California, including San Diego, through Wednesday, which means any new fires will likely spread rapidly, so extreme caution is advised. This includes checking your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Not a big change in our temperatures through Thursday with 60s and 70s for the coast, inland and deserts and 40s and 50s in the mountains. The wind-sheltered areas will wake up chilly each morning with widespread 30s, while it will be milder in the windier spots. It will be cooler Friday through the weekend with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys.

The low-pressure system that is helping fuel the wind this week is breaking off from the jetstream, which will allow it to linger offshore through Wednesday. As the system finally pushes over us, it will bring more clouds, higher humidity, and a slight chance of sprinkles to light rain Friday night into Saturday. Accumulations, if any, will be light, only a few hundredths from the coast to the mountains. We may even see a few snow flurries at the higher elevations, above 4,500', but no snow will stick.

San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 3.78" below average. All of Southern California is seeing one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record.

Offshore winds are expected to return next week, and without rain, each Santa Ana wind event will dry the brush even more, which is now hovering at record dry, and bring the threat of fires to spread quickly. Santa Ana season goes through February and can even linger into March.

Preparedness Tips:

Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food including supplies for kids and pets.

Stay alert, and prioritize safety during these challenging conditions.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-73°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 43-59°

Deserts: 67-70°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.