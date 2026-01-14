San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 13, 2026: Warmer days, still dry and breezy

It was another breezy to gusty dry day across the county, with the strongest wind gust of 73mph clocked at Sill Hill, southwest of Julian, while many areas saw gusts over 20mph. Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds continue through the weekend, with the strongest in the typically windy foothills and mountains.

Inland to the mountains, you can expect east and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 50mph, isolated higher in the wind-prone areas, and humidity levels between 10 and 25%.

This long-duration Santa Ana wind event lasts through at least Monday. Luckily, recent rain will help mitigate critical fire danger; however, these dry conditions are drying out the fuel, so fire danger remains elevated. Be sure to be fire safe.

The days will be getting warmer this week as high pressure builds over the west. Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees above average with 70s for most of the county, 80s for most inland and desert neighborhoods by Wednesday and 60s in the mountains.

The nights and mornings will remain quite cool, but not as cold as the weekend. Most neighborhoods will wake up in the 40s each morning with 30s for the colder inland and mountain neighborhoods and possibly the Oceanside Airport. Poway saw a 40-degree warm-up from the morning low of 39 to 79 degrees Tuesday, while Ramona warmed nearly 50 degrees from 29 to 77 degrees!

These warm conditions last straight into early next week. The sea-breeze looks to return by Thursday of next week, and a return of marine layer clouds and potentially a chance of some light rain.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-79°

Inland: 78-84°

Mountains: 55-75°

Deserts: 77-81°

