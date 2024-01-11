San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2024: Quick-moving storm brings rain, wind & high surf

A fast-moving storm will bring strong winds and periods of rain tonight into tomorrow morning along with big waves at the coast.

The chance for occasional showers will build overnight with peak activity between 2 and 7am tomorrow which may impact the morning commute. Rainfall totals will be light between a few hundredths of an inch to half an inch with the highest totals in the mountains and little to no rain in the deserts. Things dry out quickly by mid to late morning with cool weather into the afternoon.

The snow level will drop between 3,500' and 4,500' so Julian, Mount Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain may get a dusting with an inch or two at the higher elevations.

This storm will pack quite a punch with the wind. A Wind Advisory is already in effect for the deserts and begins for the coast and valleys at midnight lasting until 10am tomorrow. Expect sustained westerly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 30 to 45pmh for the coast and valleys while the deserts will see sustained winds of 25 to 40mph and gusts to 70mph.

Stronger winds will impact the mountains where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 10am Thursday for westerly winds of 30 to 45mph and gusts to 75mph and isolated higher gusts.

These strong winds may lead to downed trees or power lines and blow patio furniture around. Pay attention to your surroundings including avoiding parking your vehicle within striking distance of falling trees and tree limbs.

King Tides bring another round of big waves to the coast tonight into tomorrow with peak tides over 7 feet and waves of 5 to 7 feet and sets of 8 to 11 feet. The combination of the two will lead to dangerous swimming conditions, low-lying flooding in parking lots and boardwalks, and the potential for coastal erosion. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 8pm until 6pm Thursday with a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect Thursday from 4am to noon. High Tide on Thursday is at 8:10am with the greatest threat of flooding happening within a few hours of that time.

The quick-moving storm will be out of here by Thursday mid to late morning with sunshine by the afternoon and calmer winds. Friday and Saturday morning will be quite cold once again with patchy frost possible.

A weak disturbance will bring building clouds late Saturday into Sunday but the chance for any rain looks minimal, perhaps some mist of drizzle by Sunday morning.

Warmer weather rolls in early next week with temperatures back near average in the mid-60s at the coast, around 70 inland and in the deserts with 50s in the mountains.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 56-63°

Mountains: 41-52°

Deserts: 62-63°

