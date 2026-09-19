San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, Sept. 18: Warmer for final weekend of Summer!

We are getting warmer for the final weekend of Summer!

Expect mostly sunny conditions for your Saturday.

Our beaches will be nice, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Inland spots like El Cajon are in the low 80s, but we could see upper 70s for a few cities.

Our mountains will have sunny skies, with highs ranging from the uppers 70s to the mid 80s.

Our deserts will be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Our marine layer is shallower Saturday, and could deepen by Monday and Tuesday (Which is when fall starts!)

We will see a slight cool down by Monday, which is expected to be the coldest day of the week.

But that doesn’t mean the Fall temperatures will feel cozy just yet.

Our temperatures rebound above average in the days following the new season!

We could even see 80s and 90s for our coast and inland areas.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 75-79°

Inland: 78-82°

Mountains: 79-88°

Deserts: 99-103°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

