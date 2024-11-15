San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2024: Showers ramping up today

Get ready for some rain today! Expect light, scattered showers throughout the day for most areas. The chance of rain will be highest in the evening, with totals maxing out at about .10” along the coast and up to .25” inland.

The mountains could receive similar totals, while we’re not expecting accumulation in the deserts. Meantime some of the higher mountain peaks could receive some snow, as the snow level will sit at about 5,500 feet!

Aside from the rain, we’re staying cool for the day. Coastal and inland highs will be near 60 degrees, so our daily highs will be 10-15 degrees below normal. We begin a cool and dry pattern Sunday, before warming hits for the middle of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 54-62°

Mountains: 41-52°

Deserts: 59-67°

