San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, Nov 21: Rain chances linger to end the work-week

Happy Friday!

We have made it to the end of the work-week, which means storm system #3 has made its way to San Diego County.

Our beaches and inland valleys woke up to some mostly light rainfall this morning, with pockets of heavier rain moving through.

Rain chances taper off for those west of the mountains throughout your Friday.

Our mountains and deserts will be the main focus in terms of impactful rain this evening.

We will also see wind gusts pick up this evening in the mountains and foothills around 30 to 40 m.p.h.

Rainfall chances linger throughout your Saturday morning, mainly over mountains and deserts.

Rainfall totals will average between .50 to 1.50" for the coast and valleys, 1 to 2" in the mountains and .25 to 1" in the desert.

Sunday brings drier and warmer conditions, with that trend continuing close to Thanksgiving.

Might want to ditch the classic fall sweater for Turkey Day! Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal with sunny conditions.

Heading home from the holiday might be a headache.

Another storm is possible as early as the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 58-66°

Mountains: 43-53°

Deserts: 59-63°

