San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, Nov 14: Rainy start to your Friday

We made it to Friday everyone!

And that means the rain has made its way to Southern California.

A strong storm system that has been difficult to track has moved down from the Bay Area and is now waking us up with some light rain this morning.

Some spots in the North County have already felt some pockets of heavier rain, with much more on the way.

We will see bands of moisture moving across the county Friday, bringing us scattered showers of mostly light rainfall.

Spots along our coastline could get to about .25” of rain just from Friday.

Heavier rain will move in tonight through Saturday.

A flood watch goes into effect overnight into Saturday and lasts throughout Saturday night.

The watch covers our entire county- but spots like burn scars will be the most vulnerable to see some flash flooding.

We have already seen evacuation orders pop up in Los Angeles and Orange counties, specifically for locations that saw big fires this year like the Pacific Palisades.

Saturday also brings the chances for thunderstorms.

If we see these embedded thunderstorms, they typically bring those pockets of heavier rain that could lead to flash flooding.

While the numbers have decreased a bit since Thursday, we could still get 2 to 3 inches of rain from this system from our coast to our valleys and mountains.

Our deserts could see close to an inch.

Scattered showers will continue for Sunday.

A different system passes through on Monday and Tuesday.

That one won’t be as intense as Saturday’s atmospheric river, but could still bring close to a half an inch of rain.

Our temperatures continue to dive with this system, with our coastline at or below the 70 degree mark today.

Inland valleys will see highs in the mid to low 70s.

Our mountains cold see temps reach the upper 50s, while our deserts hover close to 80°.

Temps will drop even more heading into this week, with Tuesday looking to be the coolest day.

Expect our coast and inland spots to be in the low 60s, while our mountains will drop to the upper 40s! Brrrrr.

Rain chances slowly taper off toward Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures getting a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Stay safe on the roadways, especially with the downpour on Saturday!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 70-73°

Mountains: 58-66°

Deserts: 77-82°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

