San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, May 23, 2025: Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

We’re settling into a calm weather pattern that will last through the middle of next week. If any forecast is going to feel like San Diego for days on end, it’s this one.

Today we begin with May Gray. The marine layer is sitting a bit higher than yesterday and stretching further inland. That means coastal clouds and some inland fog will stick around until 11 a.m. or so.

By the early afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Daily highs will be just about back to normal!

That means the coast will reach around 70, and inland highs will be around 80. The mountain will get mid 70s, and the deserts will reach around 100 degrees.

The mountains and deserts will be windy, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour by the afternoon.

Moving forward, we continue to see nice weather and minimal changes through the middle of next week.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 73-81°

Deserts: 95-102°

