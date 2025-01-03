San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2025: Another foggy start for the coast

Happy Friday! We’re starting off with another dense fog advisory for the coast, which will last until 10 a.m.

The fog is patchy and isolated, with pockets of dense fog developing throughout the morning. Watch for low visibility on the roads. Make sure to slow down, and avoid using your high beams!

The fog will stay confined to the coastline, so inland neighborhoods will stay largely clear.

By the afternoon we’ll be partly cloudy around most of the county. Daytime highs on the coast will reach into the mid 60s, while inland communities will reach near 70. That’s 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday!

The mountains can expect highs in the low 60s, while the deserts will top out in the mid 70s.

We’ll stay relatively cool Saturday, before daytime highs reach above average once again on Sunday.

Conditions are opening the door for Santa Ana winds to return on Tuesday and Wednesday inland, so now is the time to prepare!

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 63-72°

Deserts: 74-77°

