Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday February 7, 2025: Rainy Friday!

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Showers through tonight
Posted

The rain is here! We’ll see periods of showers around the county today, with the highest totals in the north county.

The City of San Diego may only see up to .10”, while parts of the north county may accumulate up to .30” before the rain ends late tonight. Overall, totals around the county will be under .50”.

While this isn’t a huge rain event, it’s worth noting the roads will be wet for your commutes both to and from work. Make sure to slow down, keep a long following distance from other drivers, and avoid using cruise control.

Showers taper off late tonight, and we’re fully dry by the weekend. Temperatures warm slightly for Saturday and Sunday.

After that, we remain relatively cool and calm before another chance of rain arrives for the middle of the week.

Friday’s Highs:
Coast: 61-63°
Inland: 58-62°
Mountains: 49-58°
Deserts: 68-75°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on InstagramFacebook and Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk