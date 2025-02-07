San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday February 7, 2025: Rainy Friday!

The rain is here! We’ll see periods of showers around the county today, with the highest totals in the north county.

The City of San Diego may only see up to .10”, while parts of the north county may accumulate up to .30” before the rain ends late tonight. Overall, totals around the county will be under .50”.

While this isn’t a huge rain event, it’s worth noting the roads will be wet for your commutes both to and from work. Make sure to slow down, keep a long following distance from other drivers, and avoid using cruise control.

Showers taper off late tonight, and we’re fully dry by the weekend. Temperatures warm slightly for Saturday and Sunday.

After that, we remain relatively cool and calm before another chance of rain arrives for the middle of the week.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 61-63°

Inland: 58-62°

Mountains: 49-58°

Deserts: 68-75°

