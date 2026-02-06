San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 5, 2026: High surf and a chance of rain

Temperatures were up to 15 degrees cooler Thursday, despite the huge drop in temperatures from the record heat on Wednesday, highs were still 5 to 15 degrees above average!

Friday will be cooler with temperatures trending near to 7 degrees above average across the county, in the 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

A weak disturbance will pass by to the south, bringing a slight chance of sprinkles or stray light showers into Friday. For the coast and valleys, we may see marine layer drizzle or misty conditions into Friday morning, while the mountains have the best chance, though not a great chance, of measurable rain. Little to no accumulation is expected.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect at the beaches from 10am Friday until 6am Sunday for waves of 5 to 8 feet and sets to 10 feet, strong rip currents and possible tidal overflow and beach erosion.

Warmer with more sunshine Saturday, becoming warmer Sunday as weak offshore winds develop again. On Sunday, you can expect highs in the 70s along the coast and in the valleys, possibly low-80s inland, 60s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts.

Much cooler by Tuesday when temperatures will trend near to slightly below average. Expect 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s and 40s in the mountains and low-70s and 60s in the deserts for the end of the workweek next week.

A storm will bring a chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday next week, though the exact timing is uncertain. The European model shows the best chance of scattered showers Tuesday while the American model holds off until Thursday. We'll continue to track this pattern shift and a return to winter weather and keep you updated.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 55-68°

Deserts: 78-80°

