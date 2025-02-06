San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 5, 2025: Chance of light showers to end the work week

A weakening atmospheric river will bring the chance of isolated showers through the end of the work week with the best chance in the overnight and morning hours. Rainfall totals will be light between .05 to .25" and locally up to .50" with the highest totals in areas of the north county and lighter totals as you head south to the border.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Thursday into Friday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

It will be cooler tomorrow than today when we saw 70s for most of the county! Temperatures will be in the 60s for the coast and valleys into next week, with 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

Dry and fair this weekend into early next week before a potentially significant atmospheric river may impact Southern California. While it's still a week out, we are tracking the potential for a heavy rain event for Wednesday and/or Thursday, with potentially another round of rain on Friday. It's been a long time since we've seen heavy and potentially flooding rains in San Diego, so this would be a good weekend to prepare. Check your tire pressure and tread, change windshield wipers if needed, and clear debris from gutters.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 61-67°

Mountains: 48-61°

Deserts: 77-81°

