San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 3, 2026: Record warm Wednesday with gusty winds

Tuesday was warm and Wednesday will be even warmer due to high pressure over the west coupled with Santa Ana winds. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs soaring 11 to 21 degrees above normal!

I'm forecasting record highs in Escondido (90°), San Diego (83°) and Ramona (84°) and getting really close in El Cajon (87°), Vista (87°) and Chula Vista (85°).

Weak to mild Santa Ana winds Tuesday will build Wednesday with gusty and dry winds continuing into Thursday morning.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the inland and mountain communities from 4am Wednesday until noon Thursday. Expect easterly winds of 15 to 25mph, widespread gusts of 20 to 35mph, gusts to 45mph for areas like Alpine and isolated gusts over 55mph for the typically wind-prone areas like Sill Hill, Hellhole Canyon and Big Black Mountain.

Fire danger will be elevated due to the warm, dry and windy conditions. Luckily rain earlier in the season means the fuel moisture is still high, mitigating the critical fire threat, but you should still be fire safe.

Patchy fog will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning along the immediate coast. Any low clouds and fog will clear quickly to sunny skies.

Clouds build Wednesday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, and a slight chance of sprinkles to a stray light shower continuing into Friday morning. The best chance, and it's not a great chance, will be near the mountains. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees on Thursday, but will remain well above average. Expect 70s and 80s for most of the county through Thursday.

Fair over the weekend with 60s and 70s for the coast and valleys, 50s and 60s in the mountains, and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

Next week, we may see a pattern shift, with our first chance of measurable rain late Monday through Wednesday, and the potential for more rain by mid-February. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above normal chances of rain in mid-February.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-87°

Inland: 82-90°

Mountains: 58-75°

Deserts: 82-85°

