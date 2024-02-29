San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 29, 2024: Increasing clouds and gusty winds ahead of weekend rain

Clouds are helping boost temperatures, with some neighborhoods waking up nearly 15 degrees warmer. While the morning is warmer, the day will be cooler, from 2 to 9 degrees. The mid to upper 60s are on tap for the coast and valleys, low-50s in the mountains, and mid-70s in the deserts.

Noticeable changes start today ahead of a cold Pacific storm that's saturating the northern half of the West Coast. We'll have periods of gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts this afternoon, with marine layer clouds re-building this evening. We could have some drizzle and heavy mist on Friday morning, with partial clearing in the afternoon.

The storm eventually moves south, bringing us scattered showers this weekend. Activity will start light, then become widespread and moderate to heavy at times, especially towards Saturday evening. Light showers will linger into the first half of Sunday before drying out for the start of the workweek.

As of Thursday morning, projected rainfall estimates still look light, between .25-.50", greater in the North County and mountains.

A big concern with this storm will be the powerful winds targeting the mountains and deserts with peak gusts of up to 80mph on Saturday. A Wind Advisory will likely go into place. Downed trees, branches, and power lines will be a major concern for drivers traveling along the passes and highways near the foothill communities. The ground is still saturated, so be cautious of your surroundings and avoid parking near large trees.

Daytime highs will also plummet 5 to 10 degrees this weekend, especially further inland. Nights will also be chilly into the 30s, 40s and 50s.

The snow level will remain near 6,000 feet on Friday before crashing near 4,000 feet on Saturday overnight into Sunday. While Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain will likely see light snow, Julian could get a dusting.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 54-64°

Deserts: 76-81°

