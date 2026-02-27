San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 26, 2026: Record heat Friday!

Thursday was a record hot day! Alpine at 84 and Borrego Springs at 92 tied their daily record high while Lake Cuyamaca set a record high at 76 degrees.

Friday is going to be the hottest day of the week as temperatures soar 15 to 25 degrees above average! I'm forecasting several record highs on Friday: Escondido (93), Vista (88), El Cajon (91), Ramona (89), Apine (90), Borrego Springs (96), La Mesa (89), Palomar Mountain (77) and Campo (90) while Chula Vista may only be a degree shy of their daily record of 85 degrees.

Patchy fog is possible each morning through Saturday for the coast and valleys.

It will be breezy in the mountains and deserts this weekend with westerly winds of 15 to 35mph.

While the heat peaks Friday, temperatures remain above normal through the weekend with highs still 5 to 20 degrees above average. This weekend you can expect mostly 70s along the coast, 70s and 80s inland, 60s and 70s in the mountains and 90s in the deserts.

A storm stalled over the Pacific will eventually push into California next week, ushering in a cooling trend. Next week, temperatures will drop back near average for the coast and valleys by Monday, while still 5 to 10 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts. Next week we'll see 60s and 70s along the coast and in the valleys, 80s in the deserts, and 50s and 60s in the mountains.

At this point, this storm looks to stay too far north to bring us any rain, but there are two more storms that follow, which may bring us a chance of rain by next weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 87-94°

Mountains: 77-90°

Deserts: 95-98°

