San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 26, 2024: A few light showers now, more rain & snow this weekend

A few light showers will continue through tomorrow with the best chance through tomorrow morning with some sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. Accumulations will be light between .01 to .25".

A weak storm system will pass south through Baja early this week bringing the light rain. While most of us will dry out by late Tuesday there is an outside chance for a stray afternoon shower on Wednesday, mainly near the mountains.

Winds will build tonight in the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory going into effect at 10pm lasting through noon tomorrow for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and peak gusts to 55mph.

Temperatures will be trending near average through the workweek with 60s for most coast and valleys, a few low-70s inland by Wednesday, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Clouds will build Friday ahead of a cold storm that is going to bring widespread rain and mountain snow to the entire state. The strongest part of the storm will impact northern and central California and it will weaken as it dives south. As of now, we expect widespread rain on Saturday with showers tapering off during the day Sunday and temperatures trending 10 to 15 degrees below average!

This will be a very cold storm with lower snow levels starting around 4,500' to 5,000' on Saturday dropping to 3,500' to 4,000' late Saturday into Sunday which means Julian will get snow and potentially some areas of Pine Valley and Ranchita.

Gusty winds will also accompany this storm, especially in the mountains and deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 62-69°

Mountains: 47-60°

Deserts: 74-76°

