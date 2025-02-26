San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 25, 2025: Summer-like through Thursday, then rain

It was another warm day across the county with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts. Several cities were shy of record highs by just a degree or two, including Ramona, Borrego Springs, and Campo.

I'm forecasting Ramona tying their record high tomorrow of 84 degrees and getting close to record highs by just a few degrees in Escondido, El Cajon, Campo, Borrego Springs and Palomar Mountain. Temperatures will trend 5 to 20 degrees above normal through Thursday, with Wednesday the warmest day for most of the county, while it will be warmer near the coast Thursday.

Patchy fog will impact the coast through Wednesday and may be dense at times, with uneven clearing at some beaches into the afternoon, keeping temperatures cooler there. Patchy fog will be possible for the coast and valleys by Thursday morning.

Winds will turn offshore tomorrow, strengthening tomorrow night into Thursday as high pressure is squeezed between two storm systems. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph inland to the mountains and humidity dropping between 5 to 15%. These dry, gusty conditions and the heat will elevate fire danger before relief arrives on Friday. If you're spending time outdoors, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade, as we haven't seen temperatures this high in some time.

By Friday, a dramatic temperature drop will bring highs back into the 60s for the coast and valleys, trending closer to seasonal normals. A pair of low-pressure systems off the California coast will also reintroduce onshore flow, increasing the chance of drizzle to a few light showers beginning Friday afternoon or evening and continuing into Saturday morning.

Rainfall from this first storm will be light, with little accumulation while a more slightly more robust system will bring a better chance for scattered light to moderate showers Sunday afternoon into Monday, potentially lingering into Tuesday. There may even be another chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

There remains some uncertainty with these storms, so be sure to stay with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather Team for updates as we transition into March.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-79°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 70-82°

Deserts: 88-93°

