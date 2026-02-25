San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 24, 2026: Warmer days ahead

It was another warm day across the county with mostly 70s and 80s on Tuesday. The sea-breeze will strengthen into Wednesday, leading to a 1 to 2 degree drop in temperatures and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

Westerly gusts of 20 to 35mph will be possible in the mountains and deserts through Wednesday evening.

Monday and Tuesday, Ocotillo Wells in the desert, was the warmest spot in the country at 87 degrees Monday, and 90 degrees Tuesday. On Wednesday, Borrego Springs may set a record high, soaring to 91 degrees.

Warm weather will be the trend this week as high pressure anchors over the Southwest. That will also keep the storm track well to the north of San Diego.

Each passing storm will bring variable cloud cover to Southern California with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies all week.

High temperatures will top out 10 to 15 degrees above average across the county through Wednesday, becoming slightly warmer Thursday through Saturday. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs up to 25 degrees above average and several record highs within reach.

A storm will develop and stall over the Pacific this week, eventually pushing into California next week. The timing is uncertain as the storm becomes separated from the jet stream, the main weather mover of the world, and thus more difficult to forecast. If the storm moves close enough, we may see showers next week. There is a second storm that may bring another chance of rain the following weekend.

Next week will be cooler, back near average for the coast and valleys by Tuesday, while still 5 to 10 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts. Next week we'll see 60s and 70s for most of the county and 80s in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 68-81°

Deserts: 90-94°

