San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 23, 2026: Early taste of summer!

Warm weather will be the trend this week as high pressure anchors over the west. That will also keep the storm track well to the north of San Diego.

Each passing storm will bring more clouds to Southern California with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies all week.

High temperatures will top out 10 to 15 degrees above average across the county through Wednesday, becoming slightly warmer Thursday through Saturday. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs up to 22 degrees above average and several record highs within reach.

A storm will develop offshore this weekend and move over Southern California next week, though the timing is uncertain as the storm becomes a closed low, which means it isn't following the jet stream, the main weather mover of the world. If the storm moves close enough, we may see showers on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 79-84°

Mountains: 66-79°

Deserts: 88-91°

