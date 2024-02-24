San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 23, 2024

It was feeling more like spring today across the county with temperatures topping out 5 to nearly 15 degrees above normal! We saw mostly 70s with even a few 80s for the warmer inland spots. Plenty of high clouds will continue to spread across the skies through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

These clouds will keep the overnight temperatures fairly mild with 50s for most of the county and 40s in the mountains and some of the cooler inland spots.

Offshore winds targeted inland and mountain areas today with widespread gusts of 20 to 35mph and peak gusts over 40 and even 50mph. Click here to see the strongest winds where you live.

Weaker offshore winds continue tomorrow with easterly winds of 10 to 25mph inland to the mountains. These weak Santa Ana winds coupled with high-pressure ridging are leading to these warm days that will continue through the weekend. It will be nearly as warm on Saturday, slight cooling Sunday with greater cooling early next week as another storm approaches San Diego.

This storm is set to bring another round of rain and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday. This storm will weaken as it pushes inland bringing scattered mostly light to moderate showers with the brunt of the moisture likely falling Monday night into Tuesday morning. Preliminary rainfall totals look to average between .10 to .50" which is much lighter than recent storms. Like the last two storms, this one is also stalled offshore so the timing and totals are subject to the ultimate track of where this storm goes so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Things dry out by Wednesday with a warm-up for the end of the week. Another storm is possible for the first weekend of March with the potential for more rain for the first week of March.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 60-75°

Deserts: 77-80°

