San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 20, 2026: From winter to summer weather!

Significant rainfall totals this week, with most of the county receiving 1 to 3 inches, while the highest totals exceeded 6 and 7 inches! While over 6 inches of snow fell at the Laguna Mountain Lodge and up to 94 inches at Mammoth Mountain! Julian woke up to a dusting of snow, but that quickly melted.

Click here to see rain totals where you live.

If headed to the mountains to see the snow this weekend, be respectful of the people who live there and their property, and pack up your trash and bring it home with you.

Saturday morning will be quite cold, with patchy frost in the valleys and deserts. Expect 30s for most inland areas and Borrego Springs, and near the Oceanside Airport, 20s in the mountains, Ramona, and the San Pasqual Valley.

Temperatures will warm quickly, with highs back near average by the afternoon, and will become even warmer next week, topping out 5 to 15 degrees above average.

Next week expect low to mid-70s for the coast, mid-70s, to low-80s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

Weak Santa Ana winds this weekend with easterly gusts of 20 to 35mph inland to the mountains and lower humidity. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into next week.

The storm track stays north of San Diego next week, but marine layer drizzle may be possible during the mornings.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 46-61°

Deserts: 67-71°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.