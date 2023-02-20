San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 20, 2023: Nice today, cold, wet & windy the rest of the week

A pleasant Presidents' Day on tap with sunny skies and highs near average in the 60s and 70s for most of the county. Today is the only nice day of the week as a cold storm will bring days of rain, wind and snow starting late tomorrow and continuing through the weekend.

One storm will impact the county in two waves this week. The first wave, Tuesday and Wednesday, will bring the most impactful wind with light rain and low snow levels, while the second wave will bring heavier rain and snow and less impactful wind, though still gusty, Thursday through Saturday.

Wind:

A rare coastal High Wind Warning will be in effect from 10pm Tuesday to 8pm Wednesday for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and peak gusts up to 60mph.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the deserts from 4pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday for westerly winds of 35 to 55mph and peak gusts to 90mph.

A level lower Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday for the inland valleys for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and peak gusts to 45mph.

The ground remains saturated so the threat of downed trees is once again a concern so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and where you park your vehicle.

Rain:

The first wave of rain will be lighter with most areas receiving less than .50" through Wednesday. The second wave will bring more widespread rain that will be heavy at times and bring the threat of localized flooding and ponding on the roadways Thursday through Saturday. Preliminary forecast totals will range between 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Snow:

The first wave of snow will be lighter but will bring unusually low snow levels between 2,500' and 3,500'. Preliminary accumulations of 1 to 3" are expected. The snow coupled with wind gusts of 50 to 90mph will lead to dangerous blizzard-like conditions. The second wave will bring heavier and more impactful snowfall leading to travel difficulty and the likelihood of school closures. Snow levels Thursday through Saturday will hover between 3,000' and 4,000' where an additional 1 to 12" of snow is possible, but there is higher uncertainty for snowfall totals with this second wave. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect in the mountains from 6pm Tuesday until 3pm Saturday for the threat of heavy snow and dangerous winds.

Showers finally taper off on Sunday though the chilly lingers. Expect temperatures to top out mostly 10 to 20 degrees below average Tuesday through the weekend.

There remains some uncertainty as far as rain and snow totals as the track of the storm will determine how much we get so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team all week for the latest updates.

Today is a great day to prepare for the incoming storm by checking your tire pressure and tread, replacing windsheild wipers if needed, clear gutters, repair roof leaks, secure loose outdoor items and fill sandbags if you live in an area that may flood.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 65-72°

Mountains: 47-64°

Deserts: 71-75°

