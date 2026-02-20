San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 19, 2026: Drying out Friday, chilly mornings

The worst of last storm of the week will move out by 6/7pm though the chance of a few showers will linger through about 5am Friday. The gusty winds will continue tonight, easing during the day Friday.

Impressive rainfall totals this week with most areas receiving 1 to 3 inches, locally over 6 inches. While Mt. Laguna has reported over 5 inches of snow.

Click here to see rain totals where you live.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains is in effect until 9am Friday. Additional snow of 1 to 3" is possible, mainly above 4,500 feet, but we may see a dusting in Julian, which is at 4,240 feet.

If headed to the mountains, be sure to bring chains and extra supplies. Be respectful of the people who live there and pack up your trash and bring it home with you.

The Wind Advisory for the coast and valleys continues until 2am Friday for southwesterly winds of 15 to 25mph, gusts 25 to 45mph.

The Wind Advisory in the deserts is in effect until 9am Friday for westerly winds of 35 to 45mph and gusts of 50 to 65mph.

These winds, coupled with saturated ground from the rain, pose a risk of downed trees and tree limbs and possible power outages. Pay attention to your surroundings and don't park your vehicle near trees that may fall.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 10pm Friday for waves of 4 to 7 feet, sets to 8 feet, dangerous rip currents, and possible minor coastal flooding.

Friday and Saturday mornings will be quite chilly, with patchy frost in the valleys and deserts. Expect 30s and 40s for nearly everyone in the county and 20s in the mountains.

Things dry out just in time for the weekend, and it will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, mid 60s to low 70s inland, 50s in the mountains, and 70s in the deserts.

Even warmer next week with low-70s for the coast, mid to upper-70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

The storm track stays north of San Diego next week, but marine layer drizzle may be possible during the mornings.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 58-60°

Inland: 53-60°

Mountains: 38-52°

Deserts: 63-66°

