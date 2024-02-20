San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 19, 2024: Flood Watch as rain builds Tuesday

San Diego was spared from most of the rain in Southern California today, with LA, Ventura, and Santa Barbara receiving a steady band of light to heavy rain through the day. Locally, clouds have increased squeezing out drizzle to a few light showers today.

This storm is stalled to our north and will finally spread south tomorrow. The rain will start in the north county first early tomorrow morning becoming heavier after 11am/12pm spreading south through 4pm. Occasional showers will continue through tomorrow night with another round of heavier rain overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning that's also when we'll have a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals will average between .50 to 2.00" with the highest totals in the north county. A Flood Watch is in effect for the coast, inland and mountain areas from 10pm today until 10am Wednesday.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts through Wednesday with southwest and westerly gusts of 30 to 45mph.

A High Surf Advisory continues until 10pm Tuesday for waves of 6 to 9' and sets of 10 to 12'. Tidal overflow and minor beach erosion will be possible during high tide each morning which means we could see flooding of low-lying boardwalks and parking lots.

This is a relatively warm storm so snow is not likely in the mountains but a light dusting can't be ruled out for the highest peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Showers taper off during the day Wednesday turning dry by Thursday with a warm-up Friday and Saturday.

A colder storm is set to bring another round of showers Sunday into Monday and we may even see more mountain snow.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we these storms as they roll through San Diego.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 49-61°

Deserts: 70-73°

