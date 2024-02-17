San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 16, 2024: Rain returns next week

Another nice day across the county with highs in the 60s for most of the county and a few 70s for the warmer spots. Marine layer clouds will build overnight with patchy fog at times into Saturday morning. Uneven clearing near the coast tomorrow with slower clearing inland. Temperatures will be trending near to slightly above normal through Saturday with cooling beginning on Sunday.

Two storms will bring rain and high-elevation snow across California this weekend into next week. A passing cold front will bring a very slight chance for a stray light shower overnight Saturday into Sunday, though not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts this weekend with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph. A second storm will become a closed-low and stall offshore early next week bringing periods of rain Monday through Wednesday.

This storm will tap into an atmospheric river but won't be as severe locally as recent storms since it weakens significantly as it dives south. Rain will build in Southern California counties north of San Diego late Sunday into Monday.

Showers could begin as early as Monday, mostly in the north county, but the brunt of the rain will stall just north of the county line on Tuesday before it spreads south late Tuesday into early Wednesday with showers tapering off by the afternoon. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms as the storm pushes through.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1.50" with the highest totals in the north county in areas like Oceanside, Fallbrook, Vista and Palomar Mountain. Rainfall totals are expected to be lighter than recent storms that have hit the county.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts early next week with southwesterly winds of 20 to 40mph.

Surf will build ahead of the rain with a High Surf Advisory in effect from 4pm Saturday through 10pm Tuesday for waves of 6 to 8' and sets of 10 to 12'. Tidal overflow and minor beach erosion will be possible during high tide each morning which means we could see flooding of low-lying boardwalks and parking lots.

This is a relatively warm storm so no snow is expected in our mountains. The timing and totals of these storms will continue to fluctuate over the next few days, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Showers taper off Wednesday afternoon turning dry by Thursday with a warm-up for the end of the week. Showers may be possible again by the end of the month.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-67°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 57-69°

Deserts: 75-78°

