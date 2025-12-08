San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 6, 2025: Warm, dry & breezy to start week

If I didn't know any better I would forget we're in the middle of December? Don't tell the weather that, though...

We start the week off well above average by about 5-15 degrees across the board, with the furthest departure from normal coming in the mountains.

That puts the coast in the upper 60s to upper 70s and the inland valleys in the upper 70s to low 80s.

In addition to the head, the valleys and mountains will be hit with some Santa Ana winds and low humidity. The strongest gusts in the afternoon will peak around 30 mph inland and 35 mph in the mountains.

Santa Ana winds will linger into Tuesday, but while they will be milder, the air will get even drier. Those winds take a break in the middle of the week but could return on Friday.

With the warmth, wind and dry weather, our fire risk is elevated once again.

Temperatures for areas west of the mountains will hit their hottest point of the weak on Tuesday. The mountains and deserts will be at their warmest on Thursday.

Everyone will be about 10-20 degrees above normal in that window. Some areas like Ramona (82), Lake Cuyamaca (70) and Borrego (84) could even tie or set records Wednesday.

In fact, Borrego could set or tie a daytime high record each day Wednesday-Saturday.

As far as sky conditions go, expect nothing but pure sunshine all week long.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-77°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 58-74°

Deserts: 73-79°

