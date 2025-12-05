San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 4, 2025: King Tides Friday, warm-up ahead

Gusty Santa Ana winds impacted parts of the county last night with widespread gusts of 20 to nearly 40 mph and peak gusts up to 55mph in the wind-prone areas. Winds will remain mostly offshore through Friday, though much lighter.

The last super moon of the year peaks Thursday night, and viewing should be ideal across the county! This super moon is bringing King Tides to the coast with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until 10am Friday. Expect waves of 4 to 6 feet, strong rip currents, and possible tidal overflow during the highest high tide, which is at 8:18am Friday at 7.1'. Areas that may flood would be boardwalks, side streets near the beach, and beach parking lots. Extremely low, low tide in the afternoon will make tide pool viewing amazing!

Minor warming into the weekend when we'll see mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland and in the deserts and mid-50s to low-60s in the mountains.

The marine layer briefly returns overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing patchy fog. Winds turn back offshore late Sunday into early next week, that coupled with high pressure building will bring a warm-up across the county.

Next week, temperatures will soar 5 to 15 degrees, locally near 20 degrees, above average! Expect 70s along the coast, 80s for the warmer inland neighborhoods, near 70 in the mountains and 80s in the desert.

Now is a great time to clear defensible space around your home to prepare for any future fires.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 52-67°

Deserts: 70-73°

