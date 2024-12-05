San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 4, 2024: Morning fog Thursday, warmer Friday

Patchy fog is expected again Thursday morning for the commute clearing to sunny skies and warm conditions by the afternoon. Winds turn offshore overnight Thursday with a weak Santa Ana wind event through Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today which is 5 to 15 degrees above average. Expect mid-70s at the coast and low-80s inland while 60s will continue in the mountains and low-80s in the deserts.

Gusty east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 35mph are expected in the foothills and mountains. Humidity levels will drop between 10 and 20%, leading to elevated fire danger. The sea breeze briefly returns Sunday into Monday, but another round of Santa Ana winds is likely to develop by Tuesday.

It is not looking likely to get any significant rain through at least mid-December and the outlook for the month is trending warmer and drier than normal. As more Santa Ana wind events occur, the brush will continue to dry out, and fire danger remains elevated. Be sure to clear defensible space from your home and have your evacuation plan and emergency go-bag prepared.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-70°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 59-74°

Deserts: 79-82°

