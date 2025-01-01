San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 31, 2024: Cool as we ring in the new year, warm to start 2025!

It was a cool New Year's Eve for the coast and valleys, where temperatures topped out several degrees below average while the mountains and deserts warmed several degrees above average.

As we ring in 2025, you can expect temperatures in the low to mid-40s inland to the mountains, with potentially a few upper 30s for the colder spots and mid-40s to low-50s for the coast and deserts at midnight.

Patchy dense fog will be possible each night and morning through Friday, mainly near the coast. Inland areas will clear to sunny skies, while uneven to limited clearing will be possible for some coastal communities.

Winds will turn weakly offshore into tomorrow, lasting through Thursday, but won't reach the coast, which is why patchy dense fog is expected there. It won't be very windy, but it will be drier, with east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 35mph inland to the mountains and humidity dropping between 10 to 25% by Thursday.

The new year will start warmer, in the 70s for the inland and deserts, with 60s for the coast and mountains. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week when some inland areas will hit 80 degrees, coastal areas around 70°F, mountains in the low to mid-60s, and 70s in the deserts. These temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages.

The sea breeze returns late Friday with a dip in temperatures this weekend as another storm passes by well to the north, acting to deepen the marine layer locally and bring more clouds. Expect 60s for the coast and valleys this weekend, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Another round of Santa Ana winds are expected early next week which will lead to another bump in temperatures for the coast and valleys and a return of sunny skies.

New Year's Day Highs:

Coast: 60-68°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 73-76°

