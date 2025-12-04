San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 3, 2025: King Tides & Santa Ana winds

The thick clouds Tuesday night into the morning produced misty conditions, and even a few areas picked up a few hundredths of an inch of rain. The winds will turn offshore and spread into the valleys tonight, targeting the inland, foothill, and mountain communities through Friday, peaking Thursday morning.

You can expect easterly winds of 25 to 40mph, with isolated gusts to 55mph in wind-prone areas. Humidity will also drop between 10 and 25%, but recent rain and the green-up across the county will help mitigate the fire danger.

The last super moon of the year happens this Thursday, and viewing should be ideal across the county! This super moon is bringing King Tides to the coast with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until 10am Friday. Expect waves of 4 to 6 feet, strong rip currents, and possible tidal overflow during the highest high tide, which is at 7:34am Thursday at 7.1', and 8:18am Friday at 7.1'. Areas that may flood would be boardwalks, side streets near the beach, and beach parking lots.

Minor warming into the weekend when we'll see mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland and in the deserts and mid-50s to low-60s in the mountains.

Much warmer next week as another round of Santa Ana winds is expected by Tuesday. Now is a great time to clear defensible space around your home to prepare for any future fires.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 45-62°

Deserts: 67-69°

