San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 3, 2024: Foggy Wednesday morning commute

The marine layer will spread inland tonight into tomorrow morning, with patchy fog for the coast and valley areas. Be sure to leave time for travel for the morning commute Wednesday.

Onshore flow will bring a deeper marine layer tomorrow, becoming slightly shallower Thursday morning but still able to produce fog. Friday winds turn offshore with a mild Santa Ana wind event setting.

Friday and Saturday will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today which is 5 to 15 degrees above average. Expect mid-70s at the coast and low-80s inland while 60s will continue in the mountains and near 80 in the deserts.

Gusty east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 35mph are expected in the foothills and mountains, with humidity levels dropping between 5 and 20%, leading to elevated fire danger. The sea-breeze briefly returns Sunday into Monday but another round of Santa Ana winds is likely to develop by Tuesday.

There are no significant storms in the forecast in the near future and the outlook for December is trending warmer and drier than normal. As more Santa Ana wind events occur the brush will continue to dry out and fire danger remains elevated. Be sure to clear defensible space from your home and have your evacuation plan and emergency go-bag prepared.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-66°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 58-72°

Deserts: 77-81°

