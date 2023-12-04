San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 3, 2023: Warming days early this week

The workweek starts on a warm note with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Wednesday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with more sunshine the rest of the week.

While the days will be warm the nights will remain chilly with 40s for most of the county and 30s for the colder spots inland and in the mountains each morning.

Expect weak Santa Ana winds through Wednesday with easterly winds of 15 to 30mph in the inland and mountain areas.

It will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler for the coast and valleys as we begin Hanukkah on Thursday with another slight warm-up on tap for the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 57-61°

Deserts: 72-74°

