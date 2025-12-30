San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 29, 2025: Warm and windy Tuesday, rain to ring in 2026

Gusty Santa Ana winds impacted parts of the county today with peak gusts over 70mph in the windiest spots of Big Black Mountain and Sill Hill (between Alpine and Julian).

Winds will continue through Tuesday with a Wind Advisory in effect until 1pm for the inland and mountain communities for east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph, widespread gusts of 30 to 45mph and isolated gusts over 60mph for the wind-prone areas.

Clouds will be more abundant on Tuesday ahead of the storm that will bring rain for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Despite the clouds, the Santa Ana winds will ramp temperatures up 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys.

It will be cooler the rest of the week with temperatures trending near to slightly below average by Thursday/New Year's Day.

The first storm of the week will be more impactful, aimed to bring widespread rain on Wednesday night/New Year's Eve into Thursday morning. A few showers will be possible by Wednesday morning with rain building just as we ring in the new year. The rain will be widespread and locally heavy through Thursday morning. Spotty showers will continue through the day on Thursday.

Storm one totals will average between .50 to 1.50" for most of the county, and less than .50" in the deserts. The highest totals are expected in the north county. Localized flooding and ponding on roadways will be a concern as people head home after celebrating the new year.

A slight chance of showers on Friday as we are in between storms. Storm two will bring scattered showers on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers lingering into Sunday. This storm will be less impactful than the New Year's Eve storm.

Storm two totals will be lighter, likely between .15 to .50" for most of the county.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 48-68°

Deserts: 72-74°

