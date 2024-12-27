San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 26, 2024: Cooler and cloudier Friday

Clouds will build into Friday as a storm passes by to the north of us. It will be mostly to partly cloudy most of the day and a touch cooler than today, though temperatures will top out near average. The deserts will still be trending warmer than normal by about 5 degrees.

A series of storms will continue to batter the Pacific Northwest into the weekend, acting to enhance the onshore flow in Southern California. The coast and valleys will notice more clouds, a return of patchy morning fog, and a deepening marine layer.

In the mountains and deserts, expect the winds to pick up tomorrow with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph, strongest in the morning and early afternoon.

A Beach Hazards Statement went into effect at 4pm when the High Surf Advisory ended. While waves won't be a large as they have been they are still elevated with waves of 4 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents. The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Sunday afternoon.

Mild days and gradual warming will continue into the weekend, especially away from the coast. In fact, the mountains will be warming by nearly 10 degrees by Sunday while it will be 4 to 7 degrees warmer inland with not much change for the coast and deserts.

As we transition into the new year, expect warmer midweek conditions, with daytime highs 5 to 10 degrees above normal. The pattern of warm days, cool nights, and a shallow marine layer will be the trend as we welcome 2025. Happy New Year!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 52-64°

Deserts: 72-75°

