San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 24, 2024: Santa will travel through high winds, showers and fog

In some areas, dense fog is reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile. Commuters should leave time for travel, and those headed to the airport should check with airlines for potential delays.

A fast-moving Pacific storm will bring scattered showers, chilly temperatures, and strong winds to the county today.

Isolated showers will sweep across the county, tapering off by Christmas morning. Rainfall totals will be light, between 0.10 and 0.30 inches. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. and last through 2 a.m. Wednesday. Sustained westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with isolated gusts up to 60 mph across foothills, mountains, and desert areas.

This storm will also drop temperatures. Inland areas will see highs drop by 10 degrees, settling into the low 60s. Mountain temperatures will fall to the 50s, and desert highs will dip to the 70s.

The High Surf Advisory has been extended until 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. Waves can reach 6 to 10 feet and occasionally set up to 13 feet. Strong rip currents and coastal erosion are concerns, so caution is advised—leave surfing to experienced individuals and always stay aware near the ocean.

Temperatures will rebound by the weekend, with coastal and valley areas seeing modest warming. Mountains and deserts will experience a significant warm-up, with temperatures climbing nearly 15 degrees above seasonal averages by the weekend.

Christmas Eve Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 62-70°

Deserts: 79-81°

