San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 22, 2022: Beach weather for Christmas weekend

A warming trend will take hold this holiday weekend in San Diego while much of the country is dealing with bitterly cold temperatures this week and blizzard conditions. The coldest wind chill temperature reported was 72 degrees below zero in Montana!

The west will be under the influence of a potentially record-strong high-pressure system which will spike our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average this Christmas weekend. Most of the county will see 70s this weekend with Christmas Day the warmest day of the stretch when we'll see 80s inland and in the deserts while the mountains will warm into the 60s.

The warm weather continues into early next week and the start of Kwanzaa with a 10 to 15-degree drop in temperatures by Wednesday when we'll see our next chance of rain.

King Tides will impact Southern California beaches through Sunday, peaking Friday and Saturday mornings with the highest tides near 7 ft between 8am and 9am. The high tide coincides with waves of 2 to4 feet leading to the threat of minor flooding of low-lying beach parking lots and beach boardwalks. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for these tides from 4am Friday until noon Saturday.

Impacted beaches include, but are not limited to, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Seaside, Cardiff State Beaches and Oceanside Strand.

Here are the King Tide times in SoCal this week from the National Weather Service:

Friday: High tide 7.0 ft at 8:08 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 3:33 PM.

Saturday: High tide 7.0 ft at 8:54 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 4:20 PM.

Sunday: High tide 6.7 ft at 9:42 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 5:08 PM.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 72-76°

